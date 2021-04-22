These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) is 20.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.78 and a high of $22.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPNE stock was last observed hovering at around $19.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.19% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.85% off the consensus price target high of $32.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 12.46% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $21.01, the stock is 7.97% and 10.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 6.00% at the moment leaves the stock 36.08% off its SMA200. SPNE registered 115.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.95.

The stock witnessed a 14.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.73%, and is 1.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) has around 421 employees, a market worth around $595.63M and $154.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.29% and -8.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.50%).

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $40.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.30% in year-over-year returns.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Top Institutional Holders

134 institutions hold shares in SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE), with 4.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.04% while institutional investors hold 83.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.64M, and float is at 24.15M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 69.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Light Asset Management, LLC with over 5.35 million shares valued at $93.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.14% of the SPNE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.86 million shares valued at $32.49 million to account for 6.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Driehaus Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.36 million shares representing 4.86% and valued at over $23.69 million, while Novo Holdings A/S holds 4.79% of the shares totaling 1.34 million with a market value of $23.37 million.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gaeta Renee, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gaeta Renee sold 2,920 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $18.28 per share for a total of $53378.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18533.0 shares.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Gaeta Renee (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $17.76 per share for $53280.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21453.0 shares of the SPNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, HENNEMAN JOHN B III (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 60,458 shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE).

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading 24.63% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.29% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.51.