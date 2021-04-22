These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) is -5.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.13 and a high of $41.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSP stock was last observed hovering at around $33.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.35%.

Currently trading at $38.00, the stock is 2.33% and 2.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.04 million and changing 12.93% at the moment leaves the stock 2.33% off its SMA200.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) has around 839 employees, a market worth around $7.15B and $1.84M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.27% and -8.43% from its 52-week high.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Analyst Forecasts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Top Institutional Holders

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Francis Karen C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Francis Karen C bought 7,142 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67142.0 shares.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Dillon Patrick (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $40.00 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2500.0 shares of the TSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, CHAO CHARLES GUOWEI (Director) disposed off 6,756,756 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $270.27 million. The insider now directly holds 24,676,708 shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP).