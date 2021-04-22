Things appear to be looking up for Liquidia Corporation (LQDA)

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) is -2.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.34 and a high of $12.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LQDA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.89, the stock is 10.07% and 0.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -28.10% off its SMA200. LQDA registered -53.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6871 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2316.

The stock witnessed a 6.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.03%, and is 10.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $123.40M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.50% and -76.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.60%).

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liquidia Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $870k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 423.00% year-over-year.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in Liquidia Corporation (LQDA), with 8.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.40% while institutional investors hold 65.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.82M, and float is at 39.56M with Short Float at 5.07%. Institutions hold 52.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 2.49 million shares valued at $7.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.74% of the LQDA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.14 million shares valued at $6.31 million to account for 4.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.15 million shares representing 2.64% and valued at over $3.38 million, while Ikarian Capital, LLC holds 2.20% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $2.81 million.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Manning Paul B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Manning Paul B bought 198,413 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $2.52 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

Liquidia Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that JEFFS ROGER (Director) bought a total of 99,206 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $2.52 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the LQDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Eshelman Ventures, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 1,762,162 shares at an average price of $3.12 for $5.5 million. The insider now directly holds 2,601,210 shares of Liquidia Corporation (LQDA).