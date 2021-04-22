U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) on Track to Reach $60.00 in a Year

U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) is 59.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.50 and a high of $78.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USCR stock was last observed hovering at around $61.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.81% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.09% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -27.28% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $63.64, the stock is -2.07% and 6.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 2.93% at the moment leaves the stock 57.15% off its SMA200. USCR registered 319.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.76.

The stock witnessed a 9.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.37%, and is -2.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.31% over the week and 7.04% over the month.

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) has around 631 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.85 and Fwd P/E is 20.59. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 338.90% and -19.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Concrete Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $307.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.90% in year-over-year returns.

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) Top Institutional Holders

266 institutions hold shares in U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR), with 858.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.14% while institutional investors hold 75.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.60M, and float is at 15.80M with Short Float at 6.04%. Institutions hold 71.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.56 million shares valued at $102.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.10% of the USCR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.0 million shares valued at $39.88 million to account for 5.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.94 million shares representing 5.56% and valued at over $37.73 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.99% of the shares totaling 0.51 million with a market value of $20.28 million.

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) Insider Activity

A total of 157 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 82 and purchases happening 75 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sutherland Colin McGill, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sutherland Colin McGill sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $58.87 per share for a total of $11774.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13449.0 shares.

U.S. Concrete Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that BURTON HERBERT A. (Regional VP & GM – West) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $65.60 per share for $32800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12174.0 shares of the USCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Sutherland Colin McGill (Director) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $60.71 for $12142.0. The insider now directly holds 13,649 shares of U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR).

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) that is trading 67.33% up over the past 12 months. Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) is 176.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.23% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.