Under Armour Inc. (UA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) is 25.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.37 and a high of $20.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UA stock was last observed hovering at around $17.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.57% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -167.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.73, the stock is 1.42% and 0.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.93 million and changing 5.28% at the moment leaves the stock 35.99% off its SMA200. UA registered 119.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.13.

The stock witnessed a -3.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.28%, and is 1.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $8.46B and $4.47B in sales. Fwd P/E is 58.53. Distance from 52-week low is 194.03% and -7.78% from its 52-week high.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Under Armour Inc. (UA) is a “Hold”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $1.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 153.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.00% in year-over-year returns.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Top Institutional Holders

549 institutions hold shares in Under Armour Inc. (UA), with 75.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.49% while institutional investors hold 90.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 451.83M, and float is at 355.26M with Short Float at 8.32%. Institutions hold 75.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 28.35 million shares valued at $421.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.22% of the UA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.59 million shares valued at $306.41 million to account for 8.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 16.37 million shares representing 7.06% and valued at over $243.56 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.68% of the shares totaling 10.86 million with a market value of $161.54 million.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Under Armour Inc. (UA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stanton John Patrick, the company’s EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Stanton John Patrick sold 1,007 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $15.22 per share for a total of $15331.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Under Armour Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Stanton John Patrick (EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $17.39 per share for $17393.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the UA stock.

Under Armour Inc. (UA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Under Armour Inc. (UAA) that is trading 134.49% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.76% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 29.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.4.