Vroom Inc. (VRM) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) is 4.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.96 and a high of $75.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRM stock was last observed hovering at around $41.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.08% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -42.83% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $42.85, the stock is 8.65% and 4.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock -5.82% off its SMA200. VRM registered a loss of -13.19% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.71.

The stock witnessed a 15.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.14%, and is 2.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) has around 944 employees, a market worth around $5.89B and $1.36B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.94% and -43.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.50%).

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vroom Inc. (VRM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vroom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.63 with sales reaching $514.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 84.60% year-over-year.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Top Institutional Holders

246 institutions hold shares in Vroom Inc. (VRM), with 1.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.37% while institutional investors hold 69.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.19M, and float is at 108.71M with Short Float at 9.29%. Institutions hold 68.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. with over 19.74 million shares valued at $808.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.56% of the VRM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 15.08 million shares valued at $617.67 million to account for 11.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 9.87 million shares representing 7.28% and valued at over $404.33 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 6.07 million with a market value of $248.75 million.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Vroom Inc. (VRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones David K., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Jones David K. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 09 at a price of $40.11 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49813.0 shares.

Vroom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that Jones David K. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $38.68 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49813.0 shares of the VRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, Jones David K. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $40.19 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 49,813 shares of Vroom Inc. (VRM).