Which institution holds the most shares in Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)

280 institutions hold shares in Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), with 7.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.00% while institutional investors hold 110.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.39M, and float is at 59.73M with Short Float at 9.17%. Institutions hold 98.08% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.26 million shares valued at $78.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.84% of the DBI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.41 million shares valued at $49.01 million to account for 9.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Investment Counselors of Maryland which holds 3.87 million shares representing 5.98% and valued at over $29.63 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.80% of the shares totaling 3.11 million with a market value of $23.79 million.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) is 120.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.17 and a high of $18.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DBI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -20.71% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.90, the stock is 0.44% and 13.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 2.55% at the moment leaves the stock 85.92% off its SMA200. DBI registered 231.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 217.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.33.

The stock witnessed a 7.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.99%, and is -4.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 6.77% over the month.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has around 11400 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $2.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.69. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 305.28% and -8.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-80.70%).

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Designer Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $618.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -634.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.60% in year-over-year returns.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHOTTENSTEIN JAY L, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that SCHOTTENSTEIN JAY L bought 191,832 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $13.73 per share for a total of $2.63 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Designer Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that SCHOTTENSTEIN JAY L (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 710,791 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $14.06 per share for $9.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.27 million shares of the DBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Schottenstein Joseph A. (Director) acquired 273,099 shares at an average price of $14.11 for $3.85 million. The insider now directly holds 1,273,099 shares of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI).