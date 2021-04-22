Which institution holds the most shares in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)

89 institutions hold shares in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK), with 4.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.68% while institutional investors hold 70.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.57M, and float is at 25.35M with Short Float at 5.37%. Institutions hold 61.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.55 million shares valued at $28.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.83% of the HOOK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 1.84 million shares valued at $20.44 million to account for 7.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artal Group S.A. which holds 0.95 million shares representing 3.66% and valued at over $10.53 million, while Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 3.63% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $10.46 million.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is 10.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.28 and a high of $15.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOOK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.07% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 23.12% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.30, the stock is -6.51% and -2.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 10.48% off its SMA200. HOOK registered 62.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.59.

The stock witnessed a -14.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.60%, and is -2.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has around 109 employees, a market worth around $369.62M and $19.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 68.85% and -20.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.10%).

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53 with sales reaching $3.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.40% in year-over-year returns.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SOFINNOVA CAPITAL VI FCPR, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SOFINNOVA CAPITAL VI FCPR sold 36,829 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $13.67 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.51 million shares.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that SOFINNOVA CAPITAL VI FCPR (10% Owner) sold a total of 35,171 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $13.69 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.54 million shares of the HOOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, SOFINNOVA CAPITAL VI FCPR (10% Owner) disposed off 28,546 shares at an average price of $13.12 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 3,578,194 shares of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK).