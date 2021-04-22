Which institution holds the most shares in JOANN Inc. (JOAN)

6 institutions hold shares in JOANN Inc. (JOAN), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.22% while institutional investors hold 80.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.14M, and float is at 10.93M with Short Float at 3.77%. Institutions hold 77.00% of the Float.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) is -2.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.75 and a high of $13.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JOAN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.81% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 14.79% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.93, the stock is 5.62% and 4.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 4.74% at the moment leaves the stock 4.36% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.09.

The stock witnessed a 2.40% in the last 1 month and is 2.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.49% over the week and 6.58% over the month.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) has around 27700 employees, a market worth around $490.80M and $2.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.22. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.36% and -12.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.60%).

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JOANN Inc. (JOAN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 143.80% this year.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Miquelon Wade D, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Miquelon Wade D bought 47,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $11.36 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

JOANN Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Joyce Michael Sagar bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $12.00 per share for $24000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the JOAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Will Robert (SVP, Chief Merch. Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $60000.0. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of JOANN Inc. (JOAN).