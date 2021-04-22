Which institution holds the most shares in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)

200 institutions hold shares in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI), with 5.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.99% while institutional investors hold 107.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.88M, and float is at 34.44M with Short Float at 14.18%. Institutions hold 92.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 3.96 million shares valued at $40.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.84% of the PBYI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC with 3.42 million shares valued at $35.05 million to account for 8.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.4 million shares representing 8.44% and valued at over $34.85 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.44% of the shares totaling 3.0 million with a market value of $30.74 million.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) is -0.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.48 and a high of $14.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBYI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.94% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -70.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.25, the stock is 5.06% and -3.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 4.49% at the moment leaves the stock -1.75% off its SMA200. PBYI registered -2.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.56.

The stock witnessed a -6.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.75%, and is 0.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) has around 267 employees, a market worth around $418.30M and $225.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.03% and -27.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.70%).

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) is a “Underweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $70.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.80% in year-over-year returns.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NOUGUES MAXIMO F, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that NOUGUES MAXIMO F sold 155 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $9.80 per share for a total of $1519.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68522.0 shares.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that HUNT DOUGLAS M sold a total of 426 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $9.80 per share for $4176.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68792.0 shares of the PBYI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, BRYCE RICHARD PAUL disposed off 426 shares at an average price of $9.80 for $4176.0. The insider now directly holds 121,662 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI).

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 17.10% up over the past 12 months. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is -7.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.15.