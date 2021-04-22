Which Institutions Own Shares In Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)?

140 institutions hold shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO), with 7.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.41% while institutional investors hold 101.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.61M, and float is at 83.25M with Short Float at 16.09%. Institutions hold 93.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 61.59 million shares valued at $1.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 67.46% of the ASO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Samlyn Capital, LLC with 2.14 million shares valued at $44.43 million to account for 2.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tiger Global Management, LLC which holds 1.75 million shares representing 1.92% and valued at over $36.28 million, while Scopus Asset Management, LLC holds 1.89% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $35.76 million.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) is 50.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.05 and a high of $33.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASO stock was last observed hovering at around $31.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.03% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -3.8% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.14, the stock is 7.99% and 17.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 48.07% off its SMA200. ASO registered a gain of 125.33% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.09.

The stock witnessed a 21.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.28%, and is 1.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 7.31% over the month.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $5.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.90 and Fwd P/E is 9.75. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.42% and -7.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $1.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 178.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KKR 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that KKR 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. sold 7,794,640 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $28.48 per share for a total of $221.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.54 million shares.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that KKR Group Partnership L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 7,794,640 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $28.48 per share for $221.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.54 million shares of the ASO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Ennis William S. (SVP & CHRO) disposed off 238,094 shares at an average price of $25.50 for $6.07 million. The insider now directly holds 106,911 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO).