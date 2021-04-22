Which Institutions Own Shares In Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI)?

91 institutions hold shares in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI), with 14.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.22% while institutional investors hold 24.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.39M, and float is at 60.89M with Short Float at 17.37%. Institutions hold 19.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 6.04 million shares valued at $41.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.01% of the KNDI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citigroup Inc. with 1.09 million shares valued at $7.54 million to account for 1.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. which holds 0.98 million shares representing 1.30% and valued at over $6.75 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.17% of the shares totaling 0.88 million with a market value of $6.07 million.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) is -17.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $17.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KNDI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 52.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.69, the stock is -5.04% and -17.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 5.57% at the moment leaves the stock -22.76% off its SMA200. KNDI registered 53.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.83.

The stock witnessed a -16.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.53%, and is -4.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 6.61% over the month.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) has around 638 employees, a market worth around $424.42M and $76.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.21% and -67.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.90% year-over-year.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wang Lin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wang Lin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $15000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Yu Henry (Director) sold a total of 4,326 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $12.91 per share for $55849.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the KNDI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Sun Chenming (Director) disposed off 13,000 shares at an average price of $11.02 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI).

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) that is trading 54.06% up over the past 12 months. Tata Motors Limited (TTM) is 317.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.64% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.42.