Which Institutions Own Shares In Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)?

355 institutions hold shares in Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR), with 9.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.00% while institutional investors hold 83.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.59M, and float is at 144.92M with Short Float at 10.51%. Institutions hold 78.45% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 20.71 million shares valued at $250.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.48% of the MUR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.68 million shares valued at $165.54 million to account for 8.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.69 million shares representing 8.26% and valued at over $153.57 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 7.07 million with a market value of $85.58 million.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is 31.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.00 and a high of $20.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MUR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.0% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -17.48% lower than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.86, the stock is -5.16% and -5.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 21.93% off its SMA200. MUR registered 102.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.52.

The stock witnessed a -8.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.82%, and is -8.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has around 675 employees, a market worth around $2.52B and $1.95B in sales. Fwd P/E is 78.13. Profit margin for the company is -58.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.57% and -22.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.80%).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Murphy Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $487.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -51.40% in year-over-year returns.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Insider Activity

A total of 108 insider transactions have happened at Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mirosh Walentin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mirosh Walentin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $16.95 per share for a total of $50850.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31925.0 shares.

Murphy Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that MURPHY ROBERT MADISON (Director) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $20.10 per share for $1.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.75 million shares of the MUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Keller Elisabeth W (Director) disposed off 41,356 shares at an average price of $19.01 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 15,426 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 42.16% up over the past 12 months. Hess Corporation (HES) is 87.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.46% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 15.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.97.