Who are the Institutional Holders in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)?

860 institutions hold shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM), with 257.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.01% while institutional investors hold 83.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.51B, and float is at 1.25B with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 69.13% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Partners Value Investments LP with over 128.76 million shares valued at $5.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.17% of the BAM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 101.18 million shares valued at $4.18 billion to account for 6.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 50.1 million shares representing 3.18% and valued at over $2.07 billion, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 2.67% of the shares totaling 42.06 million with a market value of $1.74 billion.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) is 9.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.09 and a high of $46.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BAM stock was last observed hovering at around $44.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.33% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -0.33% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.15, the stock is -0.42% and 2.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock 18.86% off its SMA200. BAM registered 41.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.07.

The stock witnessed a -0.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.03%, and is -0.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) has around 150000 employees, a market worth around $68.38B and $62.75B in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.65. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.21% and -3.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $10.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.30% in year-over-year returns.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ATI Investment Parent, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ATI Investment Parent, LLC sold 47,625,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $22.00 per share for a total of $1.05 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72.37 million shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 15 that OCM Growth Holdings LLC (Director) bought a total of 2,129,748 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 15 and was made at $15.00 per share for $31.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.46 million shares of the BAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, OCM Growth Holdings LLC (Director) acquired 21,045 shares at an average price of $13.00 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 15,327,479 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) that is trading 110.51% up over the past 12 months. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is 80.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.89% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 16.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.65.