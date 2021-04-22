Who are the Institutional Holders in Edison International (EIX)?

889 institutions hold shares in Edison International (EIX), with 212.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 92.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 379.33M, and float is at 378.91M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 92.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.6 million shares valued at $2.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.23% of the EIX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 34.27 million shares valued at $2.15 billion to account for 9.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 26.85 million shares representing 7.08% and valued at over $1.69 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 15.0 million with a market value of $942.6 million.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is -2.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.47 and a high of $66.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EIX stock was last observed hovering at around $61.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.59% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 4.45% higher than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.15, the stock is 1.62% and 4.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 6.19% off its SMA200. EIX registered 5.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.90.

The stock witnessed a 3.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.54%, and is 0.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.29% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Edison International (EIX) has around 13351 employees, a market worth around $23.23B and $13.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.02 and Fwd P/E is 13.02. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.16% and -8.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Edison International (EIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edison International (EIX) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edison International quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $3.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.80% in year-over-year returns.

Edison International (EIX) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Edison International (EIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Trent Keith, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Trent Keith bought 271 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $57.40 per share for a total of $15557.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5289.0 shares.

Edison International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Taylor Peter J. (Director) sold a total of 230 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $54.60 per share for $12558.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17663.0 shares of the EIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Taylor Peter J. (Director) disposed off 230 shares at an average price of $56.91 for $13089.0. The insider now directly holds 15,183 shares of Edison International (EIX).

Edison International (EIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 12.47% up over the past 12 months. PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) is 25.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.35% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.29.