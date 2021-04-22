Who are the Institutional Holders in FireEye Inc. (FEYE)?

444 institutions hold shares in FireEye Inc. (FEYE), with 5.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.47% while institutional investors hold 94.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 229.25M, and float is at 224.46M with Short Float at 6.92%. Institutions hold 91.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.71 million shares valued at $477.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.68% of the FEYE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with 15.79 million shares valued at $364.17 million to account for 6.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 14.54 million shares representing 6.09% and valued at over $335.23 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.25% of the shares totaling 12.52 million with a market value of $288.76 million.

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) is -13.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.16 and a high of $25.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FEYE stock was last observed hovering at around $19.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.96% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -17.59% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.99, the stock is 0.03% and -0.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 18.51% off its SMA200. FEYE registered 89.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.73.

The stock witnessed a -1.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.76%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

FireEye Inc. (FEYE) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $4.89B and $940.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.15. Profit margin for the company is -22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.75% and -21.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.30%).

FireEye Inc. (FEYE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FireEye Inc. (FEYE) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FireEye Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $237.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.20% in year-over-year returns.

FireEye Inc. (FEYE) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at FireEye Inc. (FEYE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by King Alexa, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that King Alexa sold 39,814 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $20.54 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

FireEye Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that King Alexa (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $24.00 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the FEYE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, King Alexa (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 56,532 shares at an average price of $20.03 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 364,124 shares of FireEye Inc. (FEYE).

FireEye Inc. (FEYE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading 17.67% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 135.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.14% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 15.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.53.