Who are the Institutional Holders in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)?

1,542 institutions hold shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), with 7.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.30% while institutional investors hold 94.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 561.00M, and float is at 554.76M with Short Float at 0.80%. Institutions hold 93.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.92 million shares valued at $4.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.63% of the ICE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 36.68 million shares valued at $4.23 billion to account for 6.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 23.52 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $2.71 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 4.00% of the shares totaling 22.51 million with a market value of $2.59 billion.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is 3.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.74 and a high of $121.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICE stock was last observed hovering at around $119.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.23% off the consensus price target high of $141.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 6.62% higher than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.53, the stock is 3.39% and 4.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 12.70% off its SMA200. ICE registered 36.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $112.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $107.92.

The stock witnessed a 7.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.22%, and is 1.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has around 8890 employees, a market worth around $66.78B and $6.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.76 and Fwd P/E is 22.46. Profit margin for the company is 34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.80% and -1.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.3 with sales reaching $1.77B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.60% in year-over-year returns.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hill Scott A, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Hill Scott A sold 27,905 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $120.09 per share for a total of $3.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Hill Scott A (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 17,095 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $120.07 per share for $2.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the ICE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Surdykowski Andrew J (General Counsel) disposed off 2,451 shares at an average price of $111.21 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 41,685 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) that is 51.34% higher over the past 12 months. Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) is 4.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.25% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.