Who are the Institutional Holders in Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)?

420 institutions hold shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV), with 2.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.97% while institutional investors hold 102.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 228.80M, and float is at 226.53M with Short Float at 4.83%. Institutions hold 101.02% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 34.81 million shares valued at $521.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.22% of the VIAV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.0 million shares valued at $359.42 million to account for 10.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 8.63 million shares representing 3.77% and valued at over $129.29 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 3.53% of the shares totaling 8.08 million with a market value of $120.97 million.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) is 12.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.44 and a high of $17.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIAV stock was last observed hovering at around $16.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.41% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -5.31% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.85, the stock is 4.39% and 3.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 18.09% off its SMA200. VIAV registered 49.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.50.

The stock witnessed a 2.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.88%, and is 2.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $3.85B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 128.63 and Fwd P/E is 19.92. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.40% and -1.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viavi Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $290.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 264.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.40% in year-over-year returns.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KHAYKIN OLEG, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that KHAYKIN OLEG sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $16.51 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

Viavi Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that KHAYKIN OLEG (President & CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $16.52 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.69 million shares of the VIAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, CAMPOS TIMOTHY (Director) disposed off 30,801 shares at an average price of $16.53 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 89,622 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) that is trading 44.17% up over the past 12 months. EXFO Inc. (EXFO) is 71.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.89% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.66.