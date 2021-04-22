Who are the Institutional Holders in Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)?

397 institutions hold shares in Webster Financial Corporation (WBS), with 924.89k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 89.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.64M, and float is at 89.32M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 88.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 12.59 million shares valued at $530.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.93% of the WBS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.4 million shares valued at $354.04 million to account for 9.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.7 million shares representing 8.51% and valued at over $324.4 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 3.99% of the shares totaling 3.61 million with a market value of $152.16 million.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is 21.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.76 and a high of $63.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WBS stock was last observed hovering at around $50.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.08% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 7.27% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.00, the stock is -8.59% and -8.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 28.13% off its SMA200. WBS registered 121.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.79.

The stock witnessed a -12.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.58%, and is -10.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has around 3345 employees, a market worth around $4.53B and $1.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.67 and Fwd P/E is 11.95. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.10% and -20.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.80%).

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Webster Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.94 with sales reaching $227.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OSAR KAREN R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OSAR KAREN R sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $54.74 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20580.0 shares.

Webster Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Pettie Mark (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $52.00 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30027.0 shares of the WBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, WILKINS CHARLES L (EVP-Head of HSA Bank) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $49.66 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 23,754 shares of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS).

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) that is trading 101.29% up over the past 12 months. Camden National Corporation (CAC) is 67.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.78% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.