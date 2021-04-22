Who is the Top Investor In Revlon Inc. (REV)?

98 institutions hold shares in Revlon Inc. (REV), with 46.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 87.34% while institutional investors hold 91.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.49M, and float is at 6.63M with Short Float at 27.14%. Institutions hold 11.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Mittleman Investment Management, LLC with over 1.76 million shares valued at $20.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.30% of the REV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Alberta Investment Managament Corp with 1.35 million shares valued at $16.1 million to account for 2.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.63 million shares representing 1.19% and valued at over $7.51 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.88% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $5.6 million.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) is -5.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $19.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REV stock was last observed hovering at around $10.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 6.25% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.25, the stock is -3.55% and -4.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 7.14% at the moment leaves the stock 17.48% off its SMA200. REV registered 11.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.13.

The stock witnessed a -10.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.94%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 6.38% over the month.

Revlon Inc. (REV) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $621.45M and $1.90B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.09% and -40.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.40%).

Revlon Inc. (REV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revlon Inc. (REV) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revlon Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.08 with sales reaching $520.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -272.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Revlon Inc. (REV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BEATTIE E SCOTT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BEATTIE E SCOTT sold 13,210 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $12.14 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50248.0 shares.

Revlon Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that BEATTIE E SCOTT (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $12.64 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63458.0 shares of the REV stock.

Revlon Inc. (REV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading 121.25% up over the past 12 months. Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) is 69.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.55% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.19.