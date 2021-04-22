Who is the Top Investor In SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)?

44 institutions hold shares in SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX), with 711.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.45% while institutional investors hold 59.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.62M, and float is at 15.21M with Short Float at 9.75%. Institutions hold 57.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 2.4 million shares valued at $18.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.64% of the SCYX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 2.13 million shares valued at $16.29 million to account for 10.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Caxton Corp which holds 1.47 million shares representing 7.15% and valued at over $11.28 million, while Avidity Partners Management, LP holds 6.09% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $9.6 million.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is -1.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.20 and a high of $10.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCYX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.15% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 65.73% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.54, the stock is -5.14% and -9.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 3.71% at the moment leaves the stock 11.19% off its SMA200. SCYX registered -14.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.13.

The stock witnessed a -13.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.48%, and is -2.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 79.49% and -26.08% from its 52-week high.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SCYNEXIS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.68.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.20% this year.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC sold 319,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $8.24 per share for a total of $2.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.8 million shares.

SCYNEXIS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 95,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $7.38 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.12 million shares of the SCYX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 185,000 shares at an average price of $7.43 for $1.37 million. The insider now directly holds 2,215,000 shares of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX).

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) that is trading -29.05% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.33% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.28.