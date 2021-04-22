Who is the Top Investor In uniQure N.V. (QURE)?

231 institutions hold shares in uniQure N.V. (QURE), with 2.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.38% while institutional investors hold 94.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.73M, and float is at 39.88M with Short Float at 9.47%. Institutions hold 88.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.45 million shares valued at $160.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.89% of the QURE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 3.86 million shares valued at $139.3 million to account for 8.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 3.43 million shares representing 7.63% and valued at over $123.96 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $72.43 million.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) is -10.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.58 and a high of $71.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QURE stock was last observed hovering at around $32.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $68.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.62% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 22.9% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.38, the stock is -2.60% and -6.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -17.65% off its SMA200. QURE registered -42.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.68.

The stock witnessed a -6.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.72%, and is -7.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) has around 332 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $37.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.30% and -54.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.00%).

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for uniQure N.V. (QURE) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

uniQure N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.88 with sales reaching $2.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 444.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.80% in year-over-year returns.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at uniQure N.V. (QURE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kuta Alexander Edward III, the company’s Executive VP, Operations. SEC filings show that Kuta Alexander Edward III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $35.06 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68871.0 shares.

uniQure N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Kapusta Matthew C (CEO, CFO, Managing Director) sold a total of 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $33.16 per share for $74617.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the QURE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Kaye Jack (Director) disposed off 504 shares at an average price of $37.60 for $18950.0. The insider now directly holds 18,069 shares of uniQure N.V. (QURE).

uniQure N.V. (QURE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading 49.87% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is 7.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.34% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.03.