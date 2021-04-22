Why NantHealth Inc. (NH) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) is -19.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $6.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.61, the stock is -14.24% and -28.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 5.24% at the moment leaves the stock -21.52% off its SMA200. NH registered 28.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6879 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1130.

The stock witnessed a -25.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.59%, and is 0.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.36% over the week and 7.30% over the month.

NantHealth Inc. (NH) has around 356 employees, a market worth around $293.89M and $73.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -77.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.37% and -60.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.20%).

NantHealth Inc. (NH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NantHealth Inc. (NH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NantHealth Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $18.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.50% in year-over-year returns.

NantHealth Inc. (NH) Top Institutional Holders

70 institutions hold shares in NantHealth Inc. (NH), with 66.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.49% while institutional investors hold 53.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.24M, and float is at 44.91M with Short Float at 4.01%. Institutions hold 21.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.7 million shares valued at $5.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.53% of the NH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.41 million shares valued at $4.54 million to account for 1.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.51 million shares representing 0.46% and valued at over $1.64 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.39% of the shares totaling 0.44 million with a market value of $1.41 million.

NantHealth Inc. (NH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at NantHealth Inc. (NH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SOON-SHIONG PATRICK, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that SOON-SHIONG PATRICK bought 1,689,189 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $2.96 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.69 million shares.

NantHealth Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Louks Ronald Allen (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $3.71 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the NH stock.

NantHealth Inc. (NH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading 24.89% up over the past 12 months. Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) is 12.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.55% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.92.