Why Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) is -9.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $15.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NUVB stock was last observed hovering at around $10.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.95% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 29.27% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.61, the stock is -0.86% and -5.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock -1.51% off its SMA200. NUVB registered a gain of -3.19% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.81.

The stock witnessed a -26.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.93%, and is -8.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.96% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 23.95% and -29.62% from its 52-week high.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nuvation Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05..

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB), with 60.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.69% while institutional investors hold 39.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 412.96M, and float is at 13.95M with Short Float at 39.48%. Institutions hold 28.24% of the Float.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NODELMAN OLEG, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NODELMAN OLEG bought 31,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $10.27 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.99 million shares.

Nuvation Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that NODELMAN OLEG (Director) bought a total of 133,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $9.49 per share for $1.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.96 million shares of the NUVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 09, NODELMAN OLEG (Director) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $10.03 for $3.01 million. The insider now directly holds 6,846,476 shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB).