Why should you keep an eye on Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)?

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is 1.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.88 and a high of $119.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNI stock was last observed hovering at around $110.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.75% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 9.5% higher than the price target low of $122.62 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.97, the stock is -4.76% and -2.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 3.44% off its SMA200. CNI registered 46.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $115.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $110.23.

The stock witnessed a -1.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.76%, and is -5.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.41% over the month.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has around 24381 employees, a market worth around $78.02B and $11.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.00 and Fwd P/E is 20.75. Profit margin for the company is 25.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.24% and -7.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian National Railway Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.98 with sales reaching $2.85B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.70% in year-over-year returns.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Top Institutional Holders

1,077 institutions hold shares in Canadian National Railway Company (CNI), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 74.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 711.30M, and float is at 709.41M with Short Float at 0.27%. Institutions hold 73.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 33.59 million shares valued at $3.69 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.73% of the CNI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 33.23 million shares valued at $3.65 billion to account for 4.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 22.74 million shares representing 3.20% and valued at over $2.5 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 21.33 million with a market value of $2.34 billion.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kansas City Southern (KSU) that is trading 127.20% up over the past 12 months. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is 64.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.97% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.