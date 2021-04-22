Why should you keep an eye on Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)?

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) is 10.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.15 and a high of $9.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KZR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 51.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.78, the stock is -4.65% and -4.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 7.04% at the moment leaves the stock 6.47% off its SMA200. KZR registered 29.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.64.

The stock witnessed a -13.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.24%, and is -6.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.13% over the week and 7.79% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 39.28% and -40.96% from its 52-week high.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.40% this year.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Top Institutional Holders

113 institutions hold shares in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR), with 14.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.51% while institutional investors hold 76.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.12M, and float is at 31.61M with Short Float at 6.45%. Institutions hold 53.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bellevue Group AG with over 4.53 million shares valued at $23.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.43% of the KZR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.52 million shares valued at $13.15 million to account for 5.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 2.03 million shares representing 4.22% and valued at over $10.58 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.88% of the shares totaling 1.87 million with a market value of $9.74 million.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Equal Talent Investments Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Equal Talent Investments Ltd bought 1,454,545 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $8.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.25 million shares.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that BERGER FRANKLIN M (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $5.50 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the KZR stock.