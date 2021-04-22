Why should you keep an eye on Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII)?

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is 48.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $2.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MBII stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.32% higher than the price target low of $2.11 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.85, the stock is -3.18% and -18.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 6.32% at the moment leaves the stock 22.36% off its SMA200. MBII registered 181.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3652 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6001.

The stock witnessed a -21.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.50%, and is 2.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.93% over the week and 7.57% over the month.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) has around 145 employees, a market worth around $332.24M and $38.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.07% and -36.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.90%).

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $11.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.70% in year-over-year returns.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) Top Institutional Holders

91 institutions hold shares in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII), with 1.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.97% while institutional investors hold 77.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.05M, and float is at 83.01M with Short Float at 1.36%. Institutions hold 76.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. with over 26.58 million shares valued at $33.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.32% of the MBII Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ardsley Advisory Partners with 15.95 million shares valued at $19.94 million to account for 9.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.99 million shares representing 2.30% and valued at over $4.99 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.77% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $3.84 million.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading 102.13% up over the past 12 months. Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) is 91.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.74% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.