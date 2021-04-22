Will Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is 2.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.50 and a high of $64.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YUMC stock was last observed hovering at around $59.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.01% off the consensus price target high of $73.10 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -12.44% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $58.47, the stock is -1.93% and -3.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 3.43% off its SMA200. YUMC registered 31.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.16.

The stock witnessed a -4.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.97%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has around 400000 employees, a market worth around $24.46B and $8.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.06 and Fwd P/E is 25.41. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.41% and -9.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yum China Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $2.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.40% in year-over-year returns.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Top Institutional Holders

1,105 institutions hold shares in Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC), with 1.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 89.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 420.00M, and float is at 418.29M with Short Float at 3.83%. Institutions hold 89.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 41.9 million shares valued at $2.39 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.96% of the YUMC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 28.94 million shares valued at $1.65 billion to account for 6.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 17.44 million shares representing 4.15% and valued at over $995.74 million, while Primavera Capital Management Ltd holds 3.89% of the shares totaling 16.36 million with a market value of $934.27 million.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yuen Aiken, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Yuen Aiken sold 2,015 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $57.91 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698.0 shares.

Yum China Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Tan Danny (Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold a total of 5,238 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $58.30 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26461.0 shares of the YUMC stock.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) that is 55.72% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.26% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 16.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.98.