3 Stocks to Watch: Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares are 0.24% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.24% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.12% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -12.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 1.49% and -25.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 02, 2021, H.C. Wainwright recommended the AGTC stock as a Buy, while earlier, Stifel had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2021. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the AGTC stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.09. The forecasts give the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.31% or 48.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.70% in the current quarter to -$0.42, up from the -$0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.57 and -$0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 11,446. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)‎ advanced 5.45% to $2.32 in the recent trading session. It has ‎outstanding shares of 89,518,405 with a total market cap of $196,940,491 and its year-to-date ‎‎(YTD) performance remained in the bullish zone as reported the gain of 80.00%. ‎In 2020 the company did over 30 million in revenue and over 5 million in net profit. ‎

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company achieved these notable achievements.

Changes to the Company’s name and its stock symbol were completed on July 21.

Reducing the number of shares authorized from 3,249,000,000 to 250,000,000, a 93% reduction, as of July 21.

Receiving IPEMA certification to turn tree and storm waste into a $4 billion market, surfacing material for public playgrounds, on July 23.

Construction of a Waste Management landfill facility completed on July 28, increasing mulch manufacturing capabilities.

The Company announced Aug. 5 that it had added new grapple hauling trucks to its fleet, expanding vertically integrated operations.

The Company has received permit approval for mulch manufacture at their largest state-of-the-art facility, announced Aug. 13.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF), on the other hand, is trading around $6.81 with a market cap of $291.79M, and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.42 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SURF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 47.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $67.97 million. This represented 22.38% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $87.57 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.66 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.57 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $217.14 million from $144.67 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $30.0 million, significantly higher than the -$60.14 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $29.95 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Surface Oncology Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 16,278 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,126,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.51M shares after the latest sales, with -43.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.60% with a share float percentage of 36.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Surface Oncology Inc. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC with over 2.95 million shares worth more than $27.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC held 7.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 2.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.49 million and represent 6.09% of shares outstanding.