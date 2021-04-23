A peek at Brightcove Inc. (BCOV): Who has invested in It?

167 institutions hold shares in Brightcove Inc. (BCOV), with 697.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.74% while institutional investors hold 89.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.93M, and float is at 39.05M with Short Float at 2.48%. Institutions hold 88.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tenzing Global Management, Llc with over 3.89 million shares valued at $71.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.66% of the BCOV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Trigran Investments Inc with 3.88 million shares valued at $71.31 million to account for 9.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Edenbrook Capital, LLC which holds 3.21 million shares representing 7.97% and valued at over $59.03 million, while Archon Capital Management LLC holds 7.26% of the shares totaling 2.92 million with a market value of $53.73 million.

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) is 3.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.43 and a high of $25.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCOV stock was last observed hovering at around $19.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.47% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 29.41% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.06, the stock is -8.36% and -11.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 25.15% off its SMA200. BCOV registered 120.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.65.

The stock witnessed a -12.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.25%, and is -10.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) has around 623 employees, a market worth around $759.35M and $197.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.25. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.53% and -24.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.50%).

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brightcove Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $53.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.30% in year-over-year returns.

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Plotkin David, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Plotkin David sold 27,027 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $20.67 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Brightcove Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Neeley Tsedal (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $22.11 per share for $44220.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10952.0 shares of the BCOV stock.

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 50.63% up over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 79.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.92% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.34.