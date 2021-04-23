A peek at Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB): Who has invested in It?

297 institutions hold shares in Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB), with 215.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.33% while institutional investors hold 123.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.54M, and float is at 16.00M with Short Float at 18.21%. Institutions hold 121.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.65 million shares valued at $122.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.35% of the HIBB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.81 million shares valued at $83.7 million to account for 11.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.27 million shares representing 7.85% and valued at over $58.73 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.25% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $54.25 million.

Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is 55.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.95 and a high of $78.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIBB stock was last observed hovering at around $72.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.47% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -19.3% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.58, the stock is 1.84% and 5.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 52.37% off its SMA200. HIBB registered 444.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.91.

The stock witnessed a 2.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.33%, and is 3.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.33 and Fwd P/E is 12.47. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 452.74% and -8.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.90%).

Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hibbett Sports Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.55 with sales reaching $403.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 231.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 90.80% in year-over-year returns.

Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by QUINN WILLIAM G, the company’s SVP Digital Commerce. SEC filings show that QUINN WILLIAM G sold 3,978 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $73.04 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Hibbett Sports Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Hilt James A (Director) sold a total of 16,410 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $72.99 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5543.0 shares of the HIBB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Aggers Jane F (Director) disposed off 9,073 shares at an average price of $64.84 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 21,507 shares of Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB).

Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) that is trading 229.33% up over the past 12 months. Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is 167.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.18% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.28.