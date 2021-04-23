A peek at Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX): Who has invested in It?

132 institutions hold shares in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX), with 9.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.37% while institutional investors hold 85.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.61M, and float is at 32.01M with Short Float at 10.50%. Institutions hold 66.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 4.13 million shares valued at $58.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.76% of the NLTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 3.82 million shares valued at $53.89 million to account for 9.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EcoR1 Capital, LLC which holds 3.12 million shares representing 7.38% and valued at over $44.03 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.34% of the shares totaling 2.68 million with a market value of $37.86 million.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) is -12.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.63 and a high of $18.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NLTX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.86% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 31.39% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.35, the stock is 1.97% and 1.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 0.32% off its SMA200. NLTX registered -10.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.47.

The stock witnessed a 3.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.00%, and is 1.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 28.25% and -31.88% from its 52-week high.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.00% this year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walkey Carl, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Walkey Carl sold 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $11.98 per share for a total of $21564.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.36 million shares.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Walkey Carl (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $12.22 per share for $21996.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.36 million shares of the NLTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, Walkey Carl (Senior Vice President) disposed off 1,800 shares at an average price of $12.02 for $21636.0. The insider now directly holds 1,363,762 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX).