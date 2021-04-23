A peek at OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT): Who has invested in It?

90 institutions hold shares in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT), with 998.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 16.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 389.99M, and float is at 388.99M with Short Float at 0.67%. Institutions hold 16.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 22.36 million shares valued at $440.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.73% of the OCFT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 11.85 million shares valued at $233.52 million to account for 3.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD which holds 4.44 million shares representing 1.14% and valued at over $87.6 million, while Capital International Investors holds 1.03% of the shares totaling 4.0 million with a market value of $78.79 million.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) is -23.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.28 and a high of $28.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCFT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.97% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 24.95% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.01, the stock is -1.36% and -11.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.81% at the moment leaves the stock -26.01% off its SMA200. OCFT registered 55.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.60.

The stock witnessed a -1.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.21%, and is -5.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.58% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) has around 3597 employees, a market worth around $5.93B and $507.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.75% and -47.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $148.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -74.50% in year-over-year returns.