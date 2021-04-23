A peek at Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB): Who has invested in It?

400 institutions hold shares in Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB), with 154.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.56% while institutional investors hold 106.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.78M, and float is at 26.64M with Short Float at 9.57%. Institutions hold 105.50% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.35 million shares valued at $667.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.71% of the PRLB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 4.12 million shares valued at $632.0 million to account for 14.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Capital Management, Inc. which holds 3.7 million shares representing 13.38% and valued at over $568.33 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.91% of the shares totaling 2.74 million with a market value of $420.78 million.

Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) is -29.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.70 and a high of $286.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRLB stock was last observed hovering at around $106.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.27% off its average median price target of $160.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.74% off the consensus price target high of $235.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.16% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.72, the stock is -4.46% and -20.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -24.52% off its SMA200. PRLB registered 35.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $119.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $149.38.

The stock witnessed a -9.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.81%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 5.42% over the month.

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) has around 2408 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $434.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.46 and Fwd P/E is 43.56. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.41% and -62.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Proto Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $113.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goodman John B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Goodman John B sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $151.19 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12586.0 shares.

Proto Labs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Baker Arthur R. III (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 9,102 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $187.00 per share for $1.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17863.0 shares of the PRLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, HOLT VICTORIA M (President and CEO) disposed off 18,910 shares at an average price of $188.21 for $3.56 million. The insider now directly holds 58,459 shares of Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB).

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) that is trading 93.43% up over the past 12 months. The ExOne Company (XONE) is 245.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.24% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.41.