Analysts suggest Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) could spike 55.35% in a year

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) is -0.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.01 and a high of $22.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FULC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.35% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.55% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.61, the stock is 0.12% and -6.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -1.56% off its SMA200. FULC registered 2.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.86.

The stock witnessed a -0.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.81%, and is -2.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $392.19M and $8.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 65.62% and -48.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.20%).

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.66 with sales reaching $1.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -43.20% year-over-year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Top Institutional Holders

98 institutions hold shares in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC), with 9.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.75% while institutional investors hold 96.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.55M, and float is at 22.33M with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 67.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRV GP III, LLC with over 5.96 million shares valued at $69.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.25% of the FULC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TRV GP IV, LLC with 2.34 million shares valued at $27.44 million to account for 7.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 2.07 million shares representing 6.34% and valued at over $24.26 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.36% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $20.49 million.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gould Robert J. SEC filings show that Gould Robert J sold 789 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $12.43 per share for a total of $9806.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Gould Robert J sold a total of 9,211 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $12.13 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the FULC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Thomson Peter G. (VP Finance & Accounting) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $14.72 for $73582.0. The insider now directly holds 15,212 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC).