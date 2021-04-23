Analysts suggest Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) could spike 44.74% in a year

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is -17.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.57 and a high of $14.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNTK stock was last observed hovering at around $9.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.74% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 44.74% higher than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.67, the stock is -10.96% and -17.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 2.44% at the moment leaves the stock -17.11% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.01.

The stock witnessed a -25.62% in the last 1 month and is -7.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.05% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $100.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 293.03 and Fwd P/E is 64.47. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.77% and -35.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Montauk Renewables Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $24.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.90% this year.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK), with institutional investors hold 6.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 143.39M, and float is at 32.73M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 0.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF with over 0.29 million shares valued at $3.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.20% of the MNTK Shares outstanding. As of Feb 27, 2021, the second largest holder is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund with 75061.0 shares valued at $0.96 million to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding.