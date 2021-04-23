Are we looking at the next big move in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI)?

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) is 31.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.01 and a high of $21.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AERI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.44% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -61.64% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.78, the stock is -1.01% and -2.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 26.26% off its SMA200. AERI registered 30.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.00.

The stock witnessed a -6.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.76%, and is -0.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $866.60M and $83.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 97.34% and -16.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.70%).

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67 with sales reaching $22.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.60% in year-over-year returns.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Top Institutional Holders

237 institutions hold shares in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.36% while institutional investors hold 106.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.97M, and float is at 45.76M with Short Float at 15.28%. Institutions hold 103.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.22 million shares valued at $56.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.99% of the AERI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.89 million shares valued at $52.58 million to account for 8.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 3.0 million shares representing 6.39% and valued at over $40.53 million, while PFM Health Sciences, LP holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 2.23 million with a market value of $30.1 million.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kopczynski Casey C., the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Kopczynski Casey C. sold 22,695 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $13.01 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Kopczynski Casey C. (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 7,305 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $13.00 per share for $94965.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the AERI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Cagle Gerald D. (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $15.27 for $76350.0. The insider now directly holds 16,550 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI).

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) that is trading 107.82% up over the past 12 months. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is 176.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.51% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.36.