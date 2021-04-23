Are we looking at the next big move in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) is 37.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.85 and a high of $55.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALLO stock was last observed hovering at around $35.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.03% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -2.26% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.77, the stock is 4.91% and 0.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 1.02% off its SMA200. ALLO registered 26.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.06.

The stock witnessed a -2.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.94%, and is 5.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.96% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 39.92% and -36.78% from its 52-week high.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $13.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.80% this year.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) Top Institutional Holders

255 institutions hold shares in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO), with 49.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.97% while institutional investors hold 98.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.80M, and float is at 70.29M with Short Float at 12.28%. Institutions hold 64.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 18.72 million shares valued at $472.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.31% of the ALLO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 12.64 million shares valued at $319.04 million to account for 8.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 7.13 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $179.92 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 6.47 million with a market value of $163.37 million.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bhavnagri Veer, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Bhavnagri Veer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $32.05 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Chang David D (President and CEO) sold a total of 20,513 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $38.57 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.2 million shares of the ALLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Amado Rafael (EVP of R&D and CMO) disposed off 2,798 shares at an average price of $38.05 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 110,035 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO).