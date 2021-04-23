Are we looking at the next big move in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) is 45.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $5.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSMG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $4.01, the stock is 2.36% and 5.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.93 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 20.39% off its SMA200. GSMG registered -20.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7561 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1614.

The stock witnessed a -0.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.22%, and is 5.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.05% over the week and 9.36% over the month.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) has around 159 employees, a market worth around $259.45M and $123.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.10. Profit margin for the company is 23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.92% and -22.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.70%).

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 372.60% this year.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG), with 35.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.84% while institutional investors hold 0.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.84M, and float is at 19.45M with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 0.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Linden Advisors LP with over 90099.0 shares valued at $0.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.16% of the GSMG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Yakira Capital Management, Inc. with 37200.0 shares valued at $0.1 million to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. which holds 33105.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $91038.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 10971.0 with a market value of $30170.0.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.