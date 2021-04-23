Are we looking at the next big move in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)?

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is 72.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.26 and a high of $41.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RRGB stock was last observed hovering at around $33.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.74% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -74.37% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.13, the stock is -10.02% and -4.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 63.25% off its SMA200. RRGB registered 173.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 137.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.78.

The stock witnessed a -7.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.48%, and is -5.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) has around 21374 employees, a market worth around $512.19M and $868.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 50.43. Profit margin for the company is -31.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 356.34% and -19.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.20%).

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.16 with sales reaching $304.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Top Institutional Holders

161 institutions hold shares in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB), with 1.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.85% while institutional investors hold 103.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.42M, and float is at 14.59M with Short Float at 9.00%. Institutions hold 96.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 2.9 million shares valued at $55.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.58% of the RRGB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.32 million shares valued at $44.67 million to account for 14.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are American Century Companies, Inc. which holds 1.88 million shares representing 12.04% and valued at over $36.08 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.89% of the shares totaling 0.92 million with a market value of $17.64 million.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hart Gerard Johan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hart Gerard Johan sold 2,811 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $39.17 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7768.0 shares.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Hart Gerard Johan (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $37.78 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10579.0 shares of the RRGB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Vintage Capital Management LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 300,692 shares at an average price of $14.76 for $4.44 million. The insider now directly holds 640,100 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB).

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 112.43% up over the past 12 months. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) is 254.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.97% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.44.