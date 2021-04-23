Are we looking at the next big move in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (RSVA)?

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RSVA) is 6.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.79 and a high of $28.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RSVA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $13.31, the stock is -8.24% and -13.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -11.18% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.99.

The stock witnessed a -4.86% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.21%, and is -11.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.59% over the week and 7.95% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 12.89% and -53.30% from its 52-week high.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (RSVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (RSVA) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (RSVA) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (RSVA), with 5.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.00% while institutional investors hold 26.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.39M, and float is at 19.25M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 21.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund with over 14319.0 shares valued at $0.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.05% of the RSVA Shares outstanding.