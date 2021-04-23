ASC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Now

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) is 14.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $7.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.17% lower than the price target low of $3.60 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.75, the stock is -12.17% and -14.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -3.60% at the moment leaves the stock 0.64% off its SMA200. ASC registered -39.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4906 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6617.

The stock witnessed a -19.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.61%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.88% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $120.71M and $220.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.43. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.68% and -52.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $24.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Top Institutional Holders

120 institutions hold shares in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC), with institutional investors hold 78.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.24M, and float is at 32.98M with Short Float at 2.18%. Institutions hold 78.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC with over 3.57 million shares valued at $11.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.76% of the ASC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.19 million shares valued at $7.16 million to account for 6.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Private Management Group, Inc. which holds 2.11 million shares representing 6.35% and valued at over $6.89 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.16% of the shares totaling 2.04 million with a market value of $6.68 million.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading 26.06% up over the past 12 months. Teekay Corporation (TK) is -20.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.74% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.95.