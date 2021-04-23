Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

107 institutions hold shares in Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY), with 95.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.04% while institutional investors hold 14.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 289.86M, and float is at 155.03M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 9.65% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 4.53 million shares valued at $183.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.72% of the BSY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 3.51 million shares valued at $142.05 million to account for 1.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pictet Asset Management Ltd which holds 2.61 million shares representing 0.99% and valued at over $105.71 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.65% of the shares totaling 1.72 million with a market value of $69.62 million.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) is 24.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.00 and a high of $54.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSY stock was last observed hovering at around $50.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.36% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.40, the stock is 5.09% and 8.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 22.98% off its SMA200. BSY registered a gain of 31.83% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.52.

The stock witnessed a 17.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.95%, and is 1.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has around 4104 employees, a market worth around $13.54B and $801.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 110.77 and Fwd P/E is 77.30. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.67% and -7.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bentley Systems Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $214.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.00% year-over-year.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BENTLEY RICHARD P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BENTLEY RICHARD P. sold 236,946 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $50.88 per share for a total of $12.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

Bentley Systems Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that BENTLEY RICHARD P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,975 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $50.36 per share for $99457.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.92 million shares of the BSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, BENTLEY RICHARD P. (10% Owner) disposed off 29,418 shares at an average price of $50.68 for $1.49 million. The insider now directly holds 925,281 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY).