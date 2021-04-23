BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

243 institutions hold shares in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC), with 17.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.00% while institutional investors hold 81.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.53M, and float is at 37.71M with Short Float at 16.37%. Institutions hold 60.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is General Catalyst Group Management, LLC with over 8.25 million shares valued at $529.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.95% of the BIGC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc. with 5.67 million shares valued at $363.65 million to account for 8.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Matrix Capital Management which holds 3.4 million shares representing 4.93% and valued at over $218.35 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 2.02% of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $89.44 million.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) is -14.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.59 and a high of $162.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIGC stock was last observed hovering at around $52.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.8% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.49% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 0.67% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.63, the stock is -3.75% and -10.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 3.41% at the moment leaves the stock -27.39% off its SMA200. BIGC registered a loss of -40.22% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.51.

The stock witnessed a -2.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.40%, and is -7.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.65% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) has around 813 employees, a market worth around $3.75B and $152.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.98% and -66.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.90%).

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $42.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.10% year-over-year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Insider Activity

A total of 189 insider transactions have happened at BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 140 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by EGGERTON LISA, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that EGGERTON LISA sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $58.43 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83416.0 shares.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that Vaillancourt Paul (Chief Sales Officer) sold a total of 12,083 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $58.97 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the BIGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, Mengoli Jeff (Chief Legal Officer/Secretary) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $58.99 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 100,548 shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC).