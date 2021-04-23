Bunge Limited (BG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

689 institutions hold shares in Bunge Limited (BG), with 4.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.20% while institutional investors hold 86.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 139.70M, and float is at 134.51M with Short Float at 2.65%. Institutions hold 83.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.77 million shares valued at $903.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.83% of the BG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.9 million shares valued at $846.06 million to account for 9.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.28 million shares representing 6.62% and valued at over $608.57 million, while CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY holds 2.80% of the shares totaling 3.93 million with a market value of $257.81 million.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is 27.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.68 and a high of $83.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BG stock was last observed hovering at around $82.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.41% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -15.76% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.35, the stock is 4.69% and 6.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 37.40% off its SMA200. BG registered 120.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.89.

The stock witnessed a 10.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.36%, and is 3.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Bunge Limited (BG) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $11.37B and $41.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.22 and Fwd P/E is 12.98. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.05% and -0.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Bunge Limited (BG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bunge Limited (BG) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bunge Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.53 with sales reaching $10.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 179.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.10% in year-over-year returns.

Bunge Limited (BG) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Bunge Limited (BG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO sold 103,676 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $80.89 per share for a total of $8.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.38 million shares.

Bunge Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Dimopoulos Christos (Pres., Global Supply Chains) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $81.48 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35000.0 shares of the BG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, FRIBOURG PAUL J (Director) disposed off 103,676 shares at an average price of $80.89 for $8.39 million. The insider now directly holds 3,381,204 shares of Bunge Limited (BG).

Bunge Limited (BG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) that is trading 19.13% up over the past 12 months. The Mosaic Company (MOS) is 199.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.8% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.79.