Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) is -9.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.15 and a high of $16.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CABA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.57% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 43.4% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.32, the stock is 3.62% and -0.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -6.84% off its SMA200. CABA registered 67.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.47.

The stock witnessed a 1.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.29%, and is 5.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.62% over the week and 6.36% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 84.07% and -30.89% from its 52-week high.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.50% this year.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.08% while institutional investors hold 69.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.17M, and float is at 22.80M with Short Float at 7.65%. Institutions hold 66.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 5AM Venture Management, LLC with over 3.37 million shares valued at $42.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.01% of the CABA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 3.18 million shares valued at $39.7 million to account for 13.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cormorant Asset Management, LP which holds 1.9 million shares representing 7.91% and valued at over $23.77 million, while Boxer Capital, LLC holds 6.66% of the shares totaling 1.6 million with a market value of $20.01 million.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by 5AM Ventures V, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that 5AM Ventures V, L.P. sold 85,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $13.00 per share for a total of $1.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that 5AM Ventures V, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 302,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $13.00 per share for $3.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the CABA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, 5AM Ventures V, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 298,000 shares at an average price of $14.75 for $4.4 million. The insider now directly holds 417,629 shares of Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA).