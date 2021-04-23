ChampionX Corporation (CHX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

406 institutions hold shares in ChampionX Corporation (CHX), with 1.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.80% while institutional investors hold 100.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.29M, and float is at 198.51M with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 99.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 21.98 million shares valued at $336.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.00% of the CHX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.55 million shares valued at $283.82 million to account for 9.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 10.46 million shares representing 5.24% and valued at over $160.07 million, while Gates Capital Management, Inc. holds 4.30% of the shares totaling 8.59 million with a market value of $131.45 million.

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) is 29.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.87 and a high of $25.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHX stock was last observed hovering at around $19.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.77% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -16.88% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.87, the stock is -5.39% and -5.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 43.21% off its SMA200. CHX registered 186.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 140.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.85.

The stock witnessed a -2.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.10%, and is -5.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.35% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $4.00B and $1.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.93. Profit margin for the company is -39.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 189.23% and -22.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.90%).

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChampionX Corporation (CHX) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChampionX Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $665.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -846.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 154.40% in year-over-year returns.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bryant Deric D.. SEC filings show that Bryant Deric D. sold 17,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $23.23 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

ChampionX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that Alderman Heidi S (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $10.24 per share for $10240.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the CHX stock.