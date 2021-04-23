Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) is 12.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.02 and a high of $19.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLVR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $9.97, the stock is -10.72% and -23.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -3.67% at the moment leaves the stock -15.59% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.98.

The stock witnessed a -21.62% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.35%, and is -12.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.67% over the week and 7.55% over the month.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) has around 477 employees, a market worth around $268.79M and $12.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.31% and -48.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.90%).

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Analyst Forecasts

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR), with 6.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.71% while institutional investors hold 28.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.99M, and float is at 12.57M with Short Float at 20.46%. Institutions hold 21.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Farallon Capital Management LLC with over 2.48 million shares valued at $22.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.94% of the CLVR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC with 0.41 million shares valued at $3.62 million to account for 1.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tamarack Advisers, LP which holds 0.3 million shares representing 1.20% and valued at over $2.67 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.99% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $2.2 million.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 14 times.