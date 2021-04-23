Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) – The 36.45% Upside Potential Remains

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) is -15.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.32 and a high of $38.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGNT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.51% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 29.39% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.42, the stock is -2.86% and -10.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -11.40% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.39.

The stock witnessed a -10.43% in the last 1 month and is 4.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $442.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 142.01 and Fwd P/E is 33.89. Distance from 52-week low is 9.01% and -33.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $123.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.30% this year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT), with institutional investors hold 29.67% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 29.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Guild Investment Management, Inc. with over 83150.0 shares valued at $2.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.13% of the CGNT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc with 20068.0 shares valued at $0.56 million to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding.