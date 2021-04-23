Commercial Metals Company (CMC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

397 institutions hold shares in Commercial Metals Company (CMC), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.27% while institutional investors hold 91.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.34M, and float is at 118.44M with Short Float at 2.64%. Institutions hold 89.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.93 million shares valued at $286.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.56% of the CMC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.17 million shares valued at $249.99 million to account for 10.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 10.77 million shares representing 8.94% and valued at over $221.32 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.11% of the shares totaling 8.57 million with a market value of $176.11 million.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is 37.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.72 and a high of $32.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.66% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -13.08% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.27, the stock is -5.68% and 1.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 24.92% off its SMA200. CMC registered 86.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.47.

The stock witnessed a 4.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.43%, and is -3.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has around 11297 employees, a market worth around $3.42B and $5.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.04 and Fwd P/E is 13.00. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.05% and -12.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Commercial Metals Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $1.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.90% in year-over-year returns.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Commercial Metals Company (CMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Porter Tracy L, the company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Porter Tracy L sold 38,296 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $31.32 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38189.0 shares.

Commercial Metals Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that Smith Barbara (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $30.84 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the CMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, Smith Barbara (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $29.27 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 639,073 shares of Commercial Metals Company (CMC).

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 242.09% up over the past 12 months. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 109.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.56% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.86.